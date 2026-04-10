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Dad Of 16's Confession In Plot To Kill Biological Parents Stands

By Elizabeth Daley ( April 10, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A father of 16, convicted of plotting to kill the biological parents of his five adopted children, cannot have his initial confession disregarded, a Second Circuit panel said Friday, finding that even though he wasn't read his Miranda rights for two hours, he was speaking freely when he acknowledged his plan....

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