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Meta Pulls Some Attys' Social Media Addiction Ads

By Rachel Rippetoe ( April 13, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- After losing a bellwether trial last month in one of a slew of cases from plaintiffs who claim to have been harmed by social media, Meta has begun removing ads from attorneys seeking clients with similar claims....

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