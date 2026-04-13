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Morgan & Morgan Sued Over Firing Amid Nevada Expansion

By Emily Sawicki ( April 13, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Personal injury titan Morgan & Morgan is facing allegations from a former firm attorney in California state court alleging the Golden State lawyer was pressured to file suits in neighboring Nevada despite having an inactive law license and no experience practicing there, and was then harassed and wrongfully fired over the filings....

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