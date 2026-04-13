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SEC Frees Some Crypto Apps From Broker Registration

By Jessica Corso ( April 13, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday cleared a regulatory hurdle for some websites and smartphone applications that aid investors trading in cryptocurrencies, saying those meeting certain conditions will not have to register as brokers....

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