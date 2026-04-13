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White House Study Minimizes Stablecoin Risk, ABA Says

By Jon Hill ( April 13, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The American Bankers Association pushed back Monday on a recent White House study that found banning stablecoin yield programs wouldn't have much benefit for bank lending, saying the study downplayed the risks from such programs by asking the "wrong question" about them....

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