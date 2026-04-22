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Expert Analysis

What Employers Should Know About Wash. Noncompete Ban

By William Walsh and Karl Neumann ( April 22, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Washington state has taken a decisive step in reshaping the employment landscape. On March 23, Gov. Bob Ferguson signed H.B. 1155 into law, establishing one of the most expansive prohibitions on noncompete agreements in the country....

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