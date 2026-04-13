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Coors Says Botched Sulfuric Acid Delivery Led To $2M Damage

By Lauren Berg ( April 13, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Molson Coors says its Colorado chemical contractor accepted and delivered a shipment of sulfuric acid that was nearly double what the beverage giant had ordered, causing a tank overflow that forced a full plant evacuation and caused $2 million in damages, according to a new lawsuit filed in Colorado state court....

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