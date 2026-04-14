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Swedish Enviro Steelmaker Stegra Wins €1.4B In New Funding

By Najiyya Budaly ( April 14, 2026, 11:48 AM BST) -- Swedish steelmaker Stegra said Tuesday that it has secured €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) of funding from new and existing investors in a consortium led by the Wallenberg family to help it complete work on a green energy plant in the north of the Scandinavian country....

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