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Fire Alarm Biz Boss Banned Over £327K Tax Dodging

By Josh White ( April 14, 2026, 4:40 PM BST) -- The owner of two fire alarm companies has been banned from running businesses for six years after dodging more than £327,000 ($444,000) in income tax and value-added tax owed to the U.K.'s tax authority, the Insolvency Service said Tuesday....

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