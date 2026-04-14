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EU Nears Deal To Double Steel Tariffs, Halve Duty-Free Quota

By Jack McLoone ( April 14, 2026, 1:23 PM EDT) -- The European Commission and European Parliament have reached a political agreement on a deal intended to strengthen the bloc's protections from global steel overcapacity that would cut the tariff-free import quota by 47% while doubling the duty on imports beyond the quota to 50%....

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