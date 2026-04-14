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IRS Audited 3% Of Rich Taxpayers Pegged As Flouting FATCA

By Kevin Pinner ( April 14, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The IRS audited just 3% of taxpayers with $6.2 trillion offshore who were identified as noncompliant with the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and assessed no penalties to the vast majority of "egregious nonfilers," the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report....

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