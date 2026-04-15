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Virginia Governor Proposes Delaying Cannabis Retail Sales

By Sam Reisman ( April 14, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday declined to sign into law legislation that would tax and regulate the sale of adult-use cannabis, sending the bill back to the Legislature with numerous changes, including delaying the launch of the retail market by an additional six months....

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