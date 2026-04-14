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Ex-CFTC Chair Departs Willkie, Law Practice For Fintech Work

By Aislinn Keely ( April 14, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The former leader of the nation's derivatives regulator dubbed "Crypto Dad" says he's leaving his law practice at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP to focus on advising fintechs and crypto firms, researching public policy issues and working with nonprofit programs....

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