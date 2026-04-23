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Expert Analysis - Opinion

DOJ Delay Of ADA Web Rule Undermines Equal Access

By Mark Riccobono and Eve Hill ( April 23, 2026, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The bipartisan Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, has existed nearly as long as the internet. Since its enactment, which Bush touted as his greatest achievement, government entities — specifically state and local governments — have moved online....

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