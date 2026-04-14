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SEC Greenlights Rule Lifting Day Trader Equity Requirement

By Jessica Corso ( April 14, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday approved eliminating a requirement that active day traders maintain a minimum amount of money in their accounts, with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority saying the changes to its rules will give retail investors a greater chance to participate in the markets....

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