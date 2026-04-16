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Nebraska Inmates Sue Over Access To Native Religious Area

By Crystal Owens ( April 16, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Two Indigenous men are asking a federal court to block a Nebraska Department of Corrections' 60-day ban on access to a religious space within a Lincoln prison yard, arguing that the policy is keeping roughly 60 inmates from practicing essential elements of their faith....

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