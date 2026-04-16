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Citizens Group Says 27 States Are Eyeing AI Chatbot Laws

By Joyce Hanson ( April 16, 2026, 11:58 PM EDT) -- Twenty-seven U.S. states are looking at passing laws to make artificial intelligence companies face liability claims in civil suits if they fail to protect consumers who interact with chatbots, while another three states have already enacted protections, according to a citizens group's new legislative tracker....

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