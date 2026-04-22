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Del. Justices Cast Doubt On Applying Jarkesy To State Cases

By Jessica Corso ( April 22, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court appeared reluctant Wednesday to apply the U.S. Supreme Court's Jarkesy holding to state securities fraud cases, questioning arguments that Delaware's administrative law courts are unconstitutional because they deny defendants a jury trial....

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