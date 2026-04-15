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AA Hit With £5M Fine Over Hidden Driving Lesson Fees

By Laura Stewart Liberty ( April 15, 2026, 3:42 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog has fined the AA, the motoring association, almost £5 million ($6.8 million) after finding that lesson booking fees were hidden from learner drivers....

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