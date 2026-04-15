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Hogan, Cadwalader Partners Vote To Forge Ahead With Merger

By Marialuisa Taddia ( April 15, 2026, 2:17 PM BST) -- Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader said Wednesday that their partners have voted in favor of their merger ahead of the scheduled launch of the combined law firm on July 1....

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