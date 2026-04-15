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Trump's 8th Circ. Pick Pressed On Leonard Leo Ties

By Courtney Bublé ( April 15, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's nominee for the Eighth Circuit, who represented Trump in the two cases brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, came under scrutiny Wednesday for his affiliation with groups linked to longtime Federalist Society executive and Republican fundraiser Leonard Leo....

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