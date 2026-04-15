Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Sec. Defends Grant Cuts To House Reps

By Gautama Mehta ( April 15, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday appeared to contradict statements from government attorneys who admitted that cancellations of clean energy grants were politically motivated, seeking to clarify instead the extent of the perceived political bias....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies