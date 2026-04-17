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RI Pot Regulators Sees No Easy Fix For License Injunction

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 17, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island's Cannabis Control Commission said Friday it's looking at every possible option to undo a federal court's order that has stopped it from awarding recreational cannabis licenses, telling concerned industry leaders that the "extremely volatile and constantly evolving legal landscape" means there is no easy fix....

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