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BCLP-Advised Esco Inks $2.35B Deal For Megger Group

By Al Barbarino ( April 16, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is advising Esco Technologies Inc. on an agreement to acquire the Megger Group Ltd. business of TBG AG, advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, for about $2.35 billion. ...

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