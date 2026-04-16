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SEC Queries Public On Possible CAT Replacement

By Jessica Corso ( April 16, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is asking the public how it might overhaul a key market surveillance tool to cut down on cost overruns and confront legal challenges, floating the question Thursday of whether the database should exist at all in its current form....

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