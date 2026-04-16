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Pa. Justices Eye New Approach For 'De Facto' Juvenile Lifers

By Matthew Santoni ( April 16, 2026, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court seemed open Thursday to subjecting "de facto life sentences" for juvenile offenders to additional scrutiny, though several justices hypothesized that heinous crimes could still carry long prison terms if a court weighed all the necessary factors....

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