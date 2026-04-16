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Expert Needed To Gauge Fault For Cyberattack, Panel Told

By Brian Steele ( April 16, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Connecticut law firm Mancini Provenzano & Futtner LLC told a state appellate panel Thursday that a lower court should not have awarded a former client more than $90,000 on a negligence claim arising from a cyberattack without hearing first from an expert on the firm's legal duties....

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