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IV Device Redesign Not Enough To Lift Ban, CBP Says

By Jack McLoone ( April 16, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A U.S. medical device company's redesigned products used for intravenous drips are still barred from importation into the country, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in an order released Thursday, with the agency unconvinced the new versions aren't still patent-infringing....

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