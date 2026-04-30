How Banks And Fintechs Can Build COPPA-Ready Youth Apps

By Erin Illman ( April 30, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- As youth-focused debit, savings and investing experiences expand, fintechs and sponsor banks face a familiar challenge: delivering products that are user-friendly for kids and teens, while meeting compliance requirements that focus on children's use of digital technologies, and aligning with fast-moving expectations around data minimization, security and advertising....
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