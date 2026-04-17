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PTAB Petitions Continue To Plummet As Reexams Surge

By Theresa Schliep ( April 17, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The number of America Invents Act petitions continued to crater as the volume of reexamination requests skyrocketed in the first quarter of 2026 as policies by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires settled in, according to a new report from Unified Patents....

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