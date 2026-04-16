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Paul Hastings Guides Schwab On Retail Crypto Launch

By Katryna Perera ( April 16, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Charles Schwab on Thursday announced the launch of its new spot cryptocurrency trading offering that will provide retail clients direct access to bitcoin and ethereum trading, developed with the guidance of Paul Hastings LLP....

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