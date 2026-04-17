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Expert Analysis

Employer Considerations After FTC's Noncompete Warning

By Christopher Pickett ( April 17, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- During the Federal Trade Commission's Jan. 27 workshop, titled "Moving Forward: Protecting Workers from Anticompetitive Non-compete Agreements," Chairman Andrew Ferguson delivered a clear and consequential message: Employers who rely on broad or poorly tailored noncompete agreements should prepare for increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement risk....

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