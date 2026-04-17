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Expert Analysis

A Data-Driven Guide For Navigating The 2026 Oil Price Shock

By Peter Niculescu and Leslie Rahl ( April 17, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- In the span of just three weeks, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged from approximately $70 per barrel to nearly $100, as U.S. and Israeli joint strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28 disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz....

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