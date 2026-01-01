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How Cos. Can Prep For Conn. Data Privacy Amendments

By William Roberts, Laura Himelstein and Jacob Buttiker ( April 21, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Are you a bank using customer data to cross-sell insurance? An auto dealer arranging financing? A fintech relying on digital marketing, analytics or customer engagement tools?...

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