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Enrolled Agent Test Fees To Rise, IRS Says

By Anna Scott Farrell ( April 17, 2026, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service proposed cutting fees it charges people who take the exam for becoming one of its enrolled agents, though it noted Friday that the overall cost to test takers will increase because of a third-party contract....

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