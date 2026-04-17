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Nussbaum-Linked Law Firms Hit Ch. 11 Facing Scheme Suits

By Vince Sullivan ( April 17, 2026, 11:55 AM EDT) -- Two commercial real estate law firms headed by Mark J. Nussbaum filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York, listing at least $353 million in disputed unsecured claims tied to the firms' hard money lending practices that have been described in litigation as a Ponzi scheme....

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