Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Womble Bond Hires Privacy And AI Governance Atty In D.C.

By Joyce Hanson ( April 23, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has added a lawyer with more than two decades of experience advising technology companies and enterprises to its corporate and securities practice group in Washington, D.C., saying she will help clients navigate changes in data privacy, cybersecurity and consumer protection....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies