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USPTO Extends AI-Based Search Pilot Program

By Matt Perez ( April 17, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has announced it will extend its Artificial Intelligence Search Automated Pilot Program, launched last year to allow applicants and examiners to search for prior art, until June 1 in order to obtain more information on the program's effectiveness....

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