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Reform UK Deputy Says His Co. May Have Made Tax Errors

By Josh White ( April 20, 2026, 6:21 PM BST) -- Reform UK deputy Richard Tice said "some errors" are inevitable when running multiple businesses following a report that his investment company failed to pay almost £100,000 ($135,000) in corporate tax, adding that he would pay up if it is found he owes more taxes....

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