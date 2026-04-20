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White & Case Partner Moves To A&O Shearman In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( April 20, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Allen Overy Shearman Sterling has hired a career White & Case LLP partner in Washington, D.C., who had spent the past 13 years there working with antitrust and other matters, the firm announced Monday....

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