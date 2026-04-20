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Akin Taps Kirkland Atty To Lead Music Team

By Andrea Keckley ( April 20, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP announced on Monday that it has hired a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner to lead its music practice, touting his work at the intersection of intellectual property, media and entertainment, technology and commercial transactions....

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