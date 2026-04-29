How CMS Fraud Priorities Complicate Provider Acquisitions

By Asher Funk and Christopher Frisina ( April 28, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Home health agencies and hospice providers are facing intensified scrutiny from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as the Trump administration utilizes recent program integrity and enrollment initiatives to stamp out fraud, waste and abuse in the Medicare program....
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