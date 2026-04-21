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Some Firms Break Lobbying Revenue Records Again

By Alison Knezevich ( April 21, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- After raking in record-breaking federal lobbying revenue last year, several firms reported this week that they had their strongest quarter ever in the first three months of 2026, with practice leaders predicting another busy period ahead as midterms approach....

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