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Trump Orders Agencies To Fast-Track Psychedelic Therapies

By Sam Reisman ( April 20, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that his administration would instruct federal agencies to accelerate investigations into new therapies derived from psychedelic drugs and streamline patients' access to the treatments....

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