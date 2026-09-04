Ex-Labor Secretary Acted Inappropriately, Watchdog Says

By Max Kutner ( September 4, 2026, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer failed to prohibit harassment in the workplace, had an inappropriate and unprofessional relationship with a member of her protective detail and combined personal and official travel, the U.S. Labor Department's internal watchdog said in a report following the secretary's resignation....
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