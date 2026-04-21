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Monster Looking To Block Foreign Versions Of Energy Drinks

By Jack McLoone ( April 21, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Energy drink giant Monster accused numerous businesses of importing into the U.S. versions of its products intended only to be sold abroad, telling the International Trade Commission that the products are infringing Monster's trademarks by being sold without proper labels, the ITC said Tuesday....

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