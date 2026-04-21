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Colo. Man Ordered Freed After 27 Years In 'Shaken Baby' Case

By Brandon Lowrey ( April 21, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state court Tuesday threw out the murder conviction of a man who spent 27 years in prison for fatally shaking his former girlfriend's infant daughter, ordering his release after prosecutors agreed with newly raised evidence that the baby actually died of pneumonia....

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