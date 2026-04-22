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WIPO Head Gets Another Term To Lead UN Agency

By Adam Lidgett ( April 22, 2026, 2:27 PM EDT) -- World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Daren Tang has been reappointed to the position after being nominated by its coordination committee earlier this year to again lead the United Nations agency....

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