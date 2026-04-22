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Trump's Sullivan & Cromwell Attys Head To Gibson Dunn

By Lauren Berg ( April 22, 2026, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced Tuesday it is amping up its appellate practice with the addition of four Sullivan & Cromwell LLP litigators, including former acting Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall and Morgan L. Ratner, who have worked on the appeal of President Donald Trump's New York hush money conviction....

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