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CMA Deepens Probe Into Belgian Food Co.'s Bakery Buy

By Tom Fish ( April 22, 2026, 1:01 PM BST) -- The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it has increased its scrutiny of Vandemoortele Group's proposed acquisition of Délifrance SA over concerns that the deal could reduce competition in the supply of frozen pastries....

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